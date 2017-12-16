An owl was found under a car hood during an oil change. (Salem, N.H. Police Department photo)

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A routine oil change has turned into an unusual owl sighting for one car owner.

The police department in Salem, New Hampshire, said Friday a mechanic popped the hood of a car and found an Eastern Screech owl sitting on the engine.

“Just kind of shocked, just couldn’t believe it,” said mechanic Anthony Dilendick. “I thought it was fake, but it was real.”

As the owl sat staring at Anthony and his colleagues, the manager ran and got the SUV’s owner Terry Leppala.

The department said the car owner had no idea how the owl got there. Police guessed he was either seeking warmth or chasing a mouse.

Police posted photos of the owl on Facebook. They named him “Shazam” and said he was very friendly.