DAVIS (CBS13) – A person was struck and killed by a train near Davis early Friday morning.

The scene is at the train overcrossing near County Roads 32 A and 105, just east of Davis.

Yolo County Sheriff confirms the County Coroner has been called for a train vs. pedestrian that has turned fatal. pic.twitter.com/N1NAjHeLPL — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) December 15, 2017

Davis police responded a little after 5 a.m. and found that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

That person has since died.

Westbound trains through Davis are now delayed due to the incident and investigation.