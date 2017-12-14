WOODLAND (CBS13) – A West Sacramento man suspected of murdering his three children has pleaded guilty, the district attorney’s office says.

Robert Hodges was facing three counts of first-degree murder and another charge of attempting to murder his wife.

The murders happened back on Sept. 13. Hodges’ three children – 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and 7-month-old Lucas – were found dead in a West Sacramento apartment near Jefferson Boulevard.

Detectives say two of the children were killed using a belt.

Thursday, Hodges pleaded guilty to all of the crimes. He is now facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA’s office says.

“Ultimately, the surviving family’s desire for a swift and certain conclusion to this heartbreaking case led us to the conclusion that this resolution was most appropriate. The defendant will die in prison,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

Hodges will be formally sentenced on Jan. 19.