GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: The New Orleans Saints kneel before the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — A New Orleans Saints season ticket holder is suing the team for a refund after he decided to boycotted the team amid league-wide protests by NFL players.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of St. Mary Parish resident Lee Dragna, claims the Saints organization, players, coaches, and owner Tom Benson ruined the entertainment value of attending Saints games by condoning and participating in the protests.

Dragna witnessed Saints players participating in the “take a knee” protests during home games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on several occasions.

On those two occasions, Saints “players were following the lead of Colin Kaepernick by disrespecting the flag, the Anthem; the USA and those who have served and are serving the USA in our military,” according to the lawsuit.

While acknowledging that the protests “were in protest of racial inequality and police brutality,” Dragna “did not find these protests entertaining,” and he subsequently stopped attending Saints games.

Dragna is suing for a full refund for his season tickets and the cost of his legal fees.

“If petitioner had known that Saints football players would use Saints football games as a platform for protests he would not have purchased the Saints season tickets,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed in the 24th Judicial Court in Jefferson Parish.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.