SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say they’re seeing an uptick in pharmacy robberies in Sacramento this year.

Sacramento police say while detectives don’t believe all the robberies have been committed by the same people, there are a number of similarities between each incident.

Detectives say multiple suspects after often seen going into the pharmacies during business hours. The suspects then demand employees hand over drugs before running out to a waiting car.

The suspects are often wearing different colored hoodies, gloves and are carrying reusable grocery bags.

Detectives have not detailed what exact drugs the suspects are targeting.

Thursday, detectives released several surveillance photos of the series of robberies.

Sacramento police say more officers will be deployed into communities to address the robbery series and will be doing targeted enforcement to try and suppress crime.