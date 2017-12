CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Both the pilot and passenger of a small plane are alive after crashing in Calaveras County on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies tell CBS13 the fixed-wing Cessna went down just before 2 p.m. near a private airstrip between Copperopolis and Valley Springs.

A witness claims the plane appeared to clip a tree before crashing. The pilot and passenger, both in their 70s, have been taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.