The Thomas Fire in California has grown to over 26,000 acres with 0% perimeter containment, according to a tweet from the Ventura County Fire Department\'s verified Twitter account. (Source: Ventura County Fire Department)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Authorities have identified a firefighter killed while battling a blaze that’s destroyed hundreds of homes northwest of Los Angeles.

State fire chief Ken Pimlott says Cory Iverson was an engineer based in San Diego. His death was announced Thursday but no details are being released.

Iverson was 32. He leaves a pregnant wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

Iverson had been with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2009.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles escorted his body to the coroner’s office in Ventura County.

It’s the second death blamed on the so-called Thomas fire, which has ravaged Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than a week.

Authorities say a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman died from smoke inhalation and injuries from a car crash last week as she apparently tried to evacuate.