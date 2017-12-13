Ledgemont Court Christmas Lights
Lights on Display Every Night
5pm-11pm
Lexington Hills, Folsom
***Donations Accepted for Sacramento Food Bank!!!

Largest Star Wars Collection
http://www.RanchoObiWan.org
http://www.facebook.com/RanchoObiWan

Your Inner Snake Charmer
Artmix Bohemia
Thursday, Dec. 14
6pm-9:30pm
Crocker Art Museum
216 O St., Sacramento
Artmix Is For Guests 21+
(916) 808-1182
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1465/2017-12-14

Patty’s Pantry Tamales
http://www.idofood.com

Pamper Gift Guide
http://www.sharetheglam.com
#makelifebeautiful
@mwmakeup

Man About the House
http://www.facebook.com/ManAbouttheHouseSacramento

Les Schwab Tires Toy Drive
http://www.LesSchwab.com

Salvation Steel Drums
Benefitting the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.
http://www.gosalarmy.org
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history/

Dishin’ with Tina: 19th Hole Cantina
9425 Jackson Rd.
Sacramento
916.362.1949

Manly Minute: Shaving Your Armpits
https://www.menshealth.com/style/why-men-should-shave-armpits?internal_recirc=outbrain_tb

Punch Bowl Social
500 J St.
Sacramento
(916) 925-5610
http://www.punchbowlsocial.com

