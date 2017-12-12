(Credit: Calaveras County Sheriff\'s Dept.)

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for two people accused of breaking into the Dollar General store in Valley Springs last week.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies received the call of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Riley Way. The manager walked up to the business to find the front glass door shattered. Deputies checked the store, but the suspects had already left, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video captured two suspects wearing hoodies and described as males in their late teens or early twenties, shattering the front door of the store just before midnight and heading to the cigarette cabinet. Finding it locked, they left the store, but on the way out, grabbed a prepaid cellphone.

Both suspects were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled down over their faces. One was wearing a backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the break-in is asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or their anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.