If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll enjoy today’s weather as well.

We’d like to see some rain and snow, but unfortunately, that’s not in the forecast. We’re running about 58% of average for moisture for this time of the year.

TODAY

There’s a half mile of visibility due to fog in the Sacramento Valley and about 5 miles of visibility in the Stockton area. There are no flight delays at Sacramento International Airport.

Winds are light and temperatures are cool this morning. Leave enough time melt or scrape the frost off your car’s windshield.

OUTLOOK

The high-pressure system is staying in place, but there won’t be much change until next Tuesday.

High temperatures will hover between 63-64 for the next 7 days in the valley, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Temperatures will then dip down to seasonable temperatures overnight.