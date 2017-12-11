File (Credit: CBS13)

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – An Orangevale man who was killed while snowboarding in South Lake Tahoe last week has been identified.

On Thursday, David Karlin, 23, was pronounced dead after a snowboarding accident in South Lake Tahoe, according to a Placer County Shierff’s Department statement.

First aid was reportedly provided by an acquaintance of Karlin and ski patrol personnel while Karlin was being transported to paramedics.

He was later pronounced dead.

Karlin’s cause of death is pending and next of kin have been notified.