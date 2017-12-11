Credit: CBS13

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police detectives are investigating after several deadly shootings happened Sunday night in Stockton.

The first incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Manhattan Drive. Police say they were investigating the report of shots fired when they learned that a man in his 30s was shot in the front yard of a nearby residence. When they arrived at the scene of the reported shooting, they found a man suffering a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Stockton police.

Just after 10 p.m., officers say they responded to the report of a drive-by shooting in the 4900 Block of Greensboro Way. There were a total of five people shot in that incident. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. There, a woman also died of her injuries, according to a statement from Stockton police.

Detectives have been talking with witnesses and encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard anything in those cases to come forward.