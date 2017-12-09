LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS)– Nine months and one day after the birth of her first child, a Littleton woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy.

Amy Littlefield, 25, had no pregnancy symptoms. She was still breastfeeding her new baby girl.

“I woke up the morning of Sept. 14, his birthday, with lower abdomen pain,” said Littlefield. “I knew something was really wrong so I called my mom and said ‘Hey, I think I need to go to the hospital something’s happening.’ We have a family history of ovarian cysts rupturing after birth.”

Amy was sure that was the cause of the pain so she went to the walk-in ER at Swedish Medical Center. That’s when the staff informed her she was five months pregnant.

“I thought he was joking. I said, ‘No, no I’m not.’ I said, ‘I’m not pregnant.’”

Things quickly escalated. Amy was in labor but was told the walk-in ER told wasn’t exactly equipped for premature births. An AirLife crew was on its way to take her to the NICU and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

