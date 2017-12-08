(Credit: FBI)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber who’s been working in Northern California since 2013.

The FBI has released images of the suspect known as the “Khaki Bandit”, who’s reportedly been “very active throughout rural communities in Northern California,” according to an agency statement. The same man is accused of robbing at least 13 banks in California since 2013. His usual method is to approach the teller with a black handgun, demand money and, after receiving it, run away, according to the FBI.

The most recent robbery tied to the suspect happened Tuesday in Tuolumne County.

Solid leads have not been reported to authorities recently, which has prompted them to reach out to the public for clues.

Here’s the description of the suspect:

Height: 5’10” to 6’0″

5’10” to 6’0″ Weight: Approximately 160 pounds

Approximately 160 pounds Sex: Male

Male Build: Medium

Medium Complexion: Light

Light Race: Caucasian or Hispanic

Caucasian or Hispanic Age: 20s to 30s

Previously, the suspect has worn dark-colored clothing and a hat — frequently a knit cap — and had a backpack or messenger-style bag. He wore a dust mask during one robbery and has also worn wrap-around, sport-style sunglasses.

In the past, he’s also worn a U.S. Air Force baseball cap with “USAF” on the back.

The FBI asks anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact their closest field office.

Click here to see a full list of locations.