CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home inspector has been called out to a home in Citrus Heights after it was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday on Argo Drive near Old Auburn Road. According to officers. Utility crews were called out to assess any damage done to gas or power lines.

Debris scattered everywhere after a car drives into a home on Argo Dr in Citrus Heights. Police say driver is suspected of DUI, no injuries to driver or residents @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/OPtSuaZWaI — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) December 8, 2017

The driver was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital to be treated for their injuries. After they are discharged, they will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police say.

“Don’t ever drink and drive. If in doubt, call a friend, call Uber, or a taxi,” said Jeremy Garrison, a Citrus Heights Police Department officer.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash.