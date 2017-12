We’re looking at a beautiful day ahead as the daytime temperatures climb into the 60s in Sacramento.

As of 6 a.m. today, temperatures were running a little warmer than they were yesterday across our region. Winds are blowing from the east.

There’s good visibility in our region, with the exception of high clouds from a storm sitting offshore, but it won’t affect us because of the high-pressure region over us.

The Bay Area forecast calls for high temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.