Marlo Thomas at St. Jude

https://www.stjude.org/

https://www.stjude.org/get-involved/other-ways/st-jude-thanks-and-giving.html

Soaring Valor

https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/

http://www.nationalww2museum.org

Iceland Ice Skating Rink

1430 Del Paso Boulevard

Sacramento

916-925-3121

http://skatesacramento.com/

86th Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting

Tonight Dec. 7

5pm

West Steps

California State Capitol

http://www.dds.ca.gov (916) 654-1884

http://www.harborrc.org (310) 540-1711

Acts Of Kindness Month

http://www.InclusionFilms.com

“Home for the Holidays” adoption event

Dec. 9

11am-6pm (animal socials end at 5:30 p.m.)

Photos with Santa Claws 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (first-come, first-served)

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

http://www.sspca.org/dec9

Manly Minute – 5 Things About Pearl Harbor

http://interesting-facts.com/history/pearl-harbor-facts/

Puur Chocolat

http://www.puurchocolat.com/

Travis Air Force Band Free Concert

December 13th

7pm

Memorial Auditorium

1515 J Street, Sacramento

http://www.bandofthegoldenwest.af.mil

Kids Learn Coding

http://www.drycreekschools.us

https://www.hourofcode.com/

Smart Box for Tots

Drop Off Toys Dec. 4-8

8am-4:30pm

Coldwell Banker offices:

2277 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento

9280 West Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

1180 Iron Point Rd., Folsom

5034 Sunrise Blvd., Fair Oaks