Icing on the Cupcake
Rocklin, Folsom, Midtown
http://www.icingonthecupcake.com

Oakdale Boutique
5866 Wilkins Ave.
Oakdale
Open Friday & Saturday
10:30am – 4pm
Instagram: Rubys_red_roost and Bealeave128

Santa Suggestions
Witherell’s Gallery
300 20th Street
Sacramento
http://www.witherells.com

Christmas at the Railroad Museum
Saturday, December 9
10am-3pm
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum
5 Kidder Ct., Nevada City
530-470-0902
http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org

The Rapunzel Project Fundraiser
Sunday, Dec. 10
Colors Salon
1417 28th St,
Sacramento
(916) 538-6319
http://www.rapunzelproject.org/

Pausing Menopause
“Radiant Again & Forever” by Dr. Prudence Hall
https://www.radiantagain.com/

Michael Hemsworth, Crazy Christmas Sweater Teacher
(916) 633-0779
@rednoteEG
http://www.rednotemusic.org

Baby Food Holiday Food
https://helloyumi.com

Otoe Mori & Friends
Dec 7th
Impulse Room
1501 N. Broadway #138
Walnut Creek
(925) 476-5040

Naughty & Nice List Unveiled
http://www.citizenhotel.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Blue Jeans
http://www.historyofjeans.com/jeans-facts/interesting-facts-about-jeans/

Dishin’ With Tina: Sunflower Drive-In
10344 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Fair Oaks
916.967.4331

Listen Live