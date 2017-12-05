GROVELAND (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after deputies say he got into a closed restaurant and helped himself to the bar.

The incident happened late Monday night. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department says the owner of Pizza Factory along Highway 120 got an alert just before 11 p.m. about a possible intruder at the restaurant.

Logging onto surveillance cameras, the owner saw that a man had gotten into the restaurant and was leaning against a cash register.

The owner decided to call the restaurant – and the burglar actually answered. The alleged burglar sounded quite drunk, the owner noted.

Deputies soon got to the scene and found a man sitting a booth. He was promptly arrested.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Groveland resident Bradley Trevino. Evidence found by deputies suggests Trevino was helping himself to beer on tap.

Trevino was booked at Tuolumne County Jail and is facing charges of burglary and public intoxication. Deputies say he had a blood-alcohol level of .27.