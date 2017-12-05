Icing on the Cupcake
Rocklin, Folsom, Midtown
http://www.icingonthecupcake.com
Santa Suggestions
Witherell’s Gallery
300 20th Street, Sacramento
http://www.witherells.com
Christmas at the Railroad Museum
Saturday, December 9, 10am-3pm
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum
5 Kidder Ct., Nevada City
530-470-0902
http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org/
Pseudo-Chef Comedian
http://mistercomedy.net
A Time For Christmas
Family Community Church
6331 Watt Avenue, N. Highlands
Dec 8 & 9, Dec 15-17
(916) 348-3200
$5-$35
*All Proceeds Benefiting Mercy San Juan Hospital Guild
http://www.sachelpinghands.org
Logan’s Lego Drive
Collecting Legos Now-Dec. 10
9 Round Rocklin
2340 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin
http://www.BBlessedNetwork.US
Painting For Paws
Thu, December 7
5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front St., Sacramento
http://www.happytails.org/
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Blue Jeans
http://www.historyofjeans.com/jeans-facts/interesting-facts-about-jeans/
Celebrity Legal Woes
Ashton & Price Attorneys at Law
916-786-7787
http://www.ashtonandprice.com