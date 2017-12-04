Mechanics Call Kitten’s Rescue From Car Dashboard ‘A Christmas Miracle’

LEBANON, Pa (WPMT) — A small cat but a very big rescue in Lebanon. A kitten, fittingly named ‘Dash’, required the handy work of multiple mechanics to save it.

Little Dash could be called a miracle.

“At 4:30 in the morning, I woke up, and I heard a cat meowing outside, and it was actually screaming more or less,” said Kayla Ream of Lebanon.

Ream heard meowing coming from the inside of her car, except she couldn’t find the cat… Or figure out how to get it out.

“I was looking up online how to get a cat out of my dash so I decided to leave some food out.”

The food didn’t work so Ream knew she had to take action.

“I called around to different garages cause I knew I needed this cat out of my car,” she explained.

Pitt’s Garage and Son stepping up to the challenge, except rescuing little Dash wasn’t going to be easy, and Ream was afraid to drive with Dash still inside.

“I was very worried. I kept telling it to cry for me because I didn’t want it to stop,” said Ream.

“We actually run into a lot of things out of the ordinary which other garages won’t handle,” said Christopher Boehler of Pitt’s Garage and Son.

There was only one way to get Dash out…

“Basically disassemble the dash so we could find the animal without harming it in anyway,” said Boehler.

Mechanics at the garage working fast, and doing so, free of charge, saving the kitten’s life.

“Its body was wrapped around some wiring harnesses, and it wedged itself so deep, it would never have been able to get back out without our assistance,” explained Boehler.

It took time, but as you can see, the work was worth the wait.

“Just a little ball of fun,” described Ream.

So what should you do if you find one outside in the cold or inside your car this winter?

“If you find a cat that looks like it’s been frozen or has some frostbite, bring it to your veterinarian as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jocelyn Hollway, DVM of the East York Veterinary Center.

Cat’s ears, paw pads, and tails are especially susceptible to frostbite, according to Dr. Hollway, and a car’s engine can actually burn the kitty.

“Like I said just checking it over for any lesion, frostbite, or burn if they’re in the engine and deciding if they need medical care,” said Dr. Hollway.

You can visit the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of York which is open 24 hours if you have an animal emergency. There’s also Dr. Awad’s Animal Hospital / Aziz Animal Hospital in Elizabethtown.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)