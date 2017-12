Shop with a Cop

Next Fundraising Event

Fish with a Fireman, Heroes and Helpers

Spring of 2018

Youth Leadership Bootcamp

Calvary Christian Center

2665 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

December 2, 2017 (8:30am – 2:00pm)

Open to Students ages 12-17

FREE

Breakfast with Santa

Taylor’s Kitchen

2924 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

Dec 2, 2017 at 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Dec 3, 2017 at 8:30 am – 11:30 am

General $29

Children (Age 0-9) $14.50

http://www.taylorsmarket.com

Sakura Grill & Buffet

Country Club Plaza

2310 Watt Ave., Sacramento

https://www.yelp.com/biz/sakura-grill-and-buffet-opening-soon-sacramento

Sacramento Cyclocross

Johnson Springview Park

5480 5th St, Rocklin, CA 95677

http://www.saccyclocross.com

http://www.placertourism.com/event/2017SacCyclocross

Ladies 49th Annual Bizarre

Holiday Craft Bazaar

8:30am to 2pm

Scottish Rite Temple

Admission is free!

39th Annual Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair

Saturday, Dec. 2 9am-7pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 9am-3pm

St. John the Evangelist School

5701 Locust Ave., Carmichael

Roseville Theatre Arts Academy

241 Vernon St, Roseville

http://www.rosevilletheatreartsacademy.com

Community Yard Sale

Grant High School: Main Gym Parking Lot

1400 Grand Ave, Sacramento, CA

December 2nd (8am-1pm)

Sail Inn Grotto

1522 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento

916.272.2733

Brunch Available

Saturday & Sunday (9am-2pm)

http://www.sailinngrotto.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sailinngrotto/

Christmas Mall 2017

Donations: New Toys & Children Shoes

Starting, Sunday, December 3rd during normal business hours

Monday through Friday (9am-4pm)

Sunday (8am-2pm)

Presentation of Gifts

Christmas Eve, December 24th

8:30am, 10am, 3pm & 5pm

Tangle

The original fidget toy

http://www.tangle.zuru.com

Inspiring Hope Community Dancers

Shabba Doo Ozone

Discovery Martial Arts

1700 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Saturday, December 2nd

$15 per class

Lockin’ 5.0 (2pm-3:30pm)

@Inspiringhopecommunitydancers

https://www.facebook.com/Inspiringhopecommunitydancers/

Hot Holiday Toys

Atari Classic Games Joystick

https://www.amazon.com/Bridge-Direct-Atari-Plug-Joystick/dp/B0725C6B4X

Tonka Tinys Rescue Response Station Playset

http://www.funrise.com/tonka-micro-site/

Pokemon Trainer Guess

https://www.amazon.com/Pokemon-Trainer-Guess-Kanto-Edition/dp/B0722RRCL7

Disney Junior Mickey and the Roadster Racers Racing Adventures Mickey Plush

https://www.toysrus.com/buy/favorite-characters/disney-junior-mickey-and-the-roadster-racers-racing-adventure-stuffed-mickey-11145-122132876

Disney Junior Minnie’s Walk and Play Puppy

https://www.toysrus.com/buy/favorite-characters/disney-minnies-walk-play-puppy-13745-122132836

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery

https://www.toysrus.com/buy/preschool-play-sets-figures-animals/disney-junior-doc-mcstuffins-all-in-one-nursery-92245-125657776

PJ Masks Rival Racers Track Playset

https://www.toysrus.com/buy/preschool-play-sets-figures-animals/pj-masks-rival-racers-track-playset-24760-123468366

World AIDS Day

First Baptist Church Sacramento

2324 L St., Sacramento, CA 95816

Dec 2, 2017 at 11:00 am – 02:00 pm

FREE

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-world-aids-day/

Centennial Celebration of the Historic Yolo County Courthouse

725 Court St, Woodland

Saturday, December 2nd (1pm-4pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2019837991621239/

Holiday Festival Of The Arts 2017

Rolling Hills Christian Church

800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Sunday, December 3Rd (6:30Pm-8:30Pm)

$ 13 General Admission

$ 20 Premium Seating

http://www.folsommusic.org

https://fhs-music-boosters.ticketleap.com/holiday-festival-of-the-arts-2017/

Kitchen Curry Master

(818) 715 9059

http://kitchencurrymaster.com

National Mutt Day

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front St, Sacramento

916.808.7387