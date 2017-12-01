Search On For Gang Of Thieves Targeting Sacramento County Shops

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for a gang of thieves who are apparently targeting liquor stores and convenience stores in Sacramento County.

The sheriff’s department says the suspects are usually armed and have stolen cash, cigarettes and at least once robbed customers.

It’s unclear how many businesses have been hit in the series of robberies.

Deputies say there are at least five suspects and two suspect cars.

One is described as a grey or silver Dodge Stratus, the other a grey or silver Ford Taurus. Both have paper license plates.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.