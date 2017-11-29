Show Info. – 11/29/17

Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade
Dec, 3 at 6 p.m.
International between Kilgore and Zinfandel Drive
http://ranchocordovaparade.com

Help Local Foster Youth During the Holidays
Last day to donate to United Way’s Holiday Gift and Stocking Drive
Drop off today at 10389 Old Placerville Road in Sacramento by 4:30 p.m.
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org

Check This Out
http://hermixer.com/product/cocktail-mixer
Spices & Seasonings
https://www.idrinkproducts.com/the-spritzer/
https://gaiagroupusa.com/product/gaia-tablescapes/bella-terra/barolo/

Habitat Youth Build
http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org
(916) 440-1215

Preschooler Pre-Approved
https://www.goddardschool.com/sacramento/rocklin-wildcat-boulevard-ca?utm_source=google&utm_medium=business_listings&utm_campaign=school&utm_content=main_button

Wine And Takeout Food Pairings
http://www.napavalleywineacademy.com

Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s
2107 P Street
Sacramento
916.440.9611

Military Locomotive
10 a.m. – Ceremony at the California State Railroad Museum, 125 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
12:30 p.m. – No. 1943 departs for Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information on No. 1943’s other Salute to the Military tour stops, visit https://www.up.com/aboutup/special_trains/commemorative/1943-spirit/index.htm

Favorite Things Party
The Confetti Pineapple is an event styling and planning company.
Instagram: @theconfettipineapple
Facebook: TheConfettiPineapple

Bronze Sculpture Show
Sally Shapiro’s Ongoing Work
Gallery Hours: Tues – Friday, 11AM to 4PM
Kennedy Gallery
1931 L St, Sacramento
916-929-5225

Sally Shapiro
http://www.sallyshapiroicons.com
530-417-2872

Frostad Atelier Foundry and Gallery:
http://www.frostadatelier.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Card Games And Men
https://www.artofmanliness.com/2017/11/22/6-card-games-every-man-know/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live