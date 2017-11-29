Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade

Dec, 3 at 6 p.m.

International between Kilgore and Zinfandel Drive

http://ranchocordovaparade.com

Help Local Foster Youth During the Holidays

Last day to donate to United Way’s Holiday Gift and Stocking Drive

Drop off today at 10389 Old Placerville Road in Sacramento by 4:30 p.m.

http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org

Check This Out

http://hermixer.com/product/cocktail-mixer

Spices & Seasonings

https://www.idrinkproducts.com/the-spritzer/

https://gaiagroupusa.com/product/gaia-tablescapes/bella-terra/barolo/

Habitat Youth Build

http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org

(916) 440-1215

Preschooler Pre-Approved

https://www.goddardschool.com/sacramento/rocklin-wildcat-boulevard-ca?utm_source=google&utm_medium=business_listings&utm_campaign=school&utm_content=main_button

Wine And Takeout Food Pairings

http://www.napavalleywineacademy.com

Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s

2107 P Street

Sacramento

916.440.9611

Military Locomotive

10 a.m. – Ceremony at the California State Railroad Museum, 125 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

12:30 p.m. – No. 1943 departs for Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information on No. 1943’s other Salute to the Military tour stops, visit https://www.up.com/aboutup/special_trains/commemorative/1943-spirit/index.htm

Favorite Things Party

The Confetti Pineapple is an event styling and planning company.

Instagram: @theconfettipineapple

Facebook: TheConfettiPineapple

Bronze Sculpture Show

Sally Shapiro’s Ongoing Work

Gallery Hours: Tues – Friday, 11AM to 4PM

Kennedy Gallery

1931 L St, Sacramento

916-929-5225

Sally Shapiro

http://www.sallyshapiroicons.com

530-417-2872

Frostad Atelier Foundry and Gallery:

http://www.frostadatelier.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Card Games And Men

https://www.artofmanliness.com/2017/11/22/6-card-games-every-man-know/