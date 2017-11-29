Rancho Cordova Holiday Light Parade
Dec, 3 at 6 p.m.
International between Kilgore and Zinfandel Drive
http://ranchocordovaparade.com
Help Local Foster Youth During the Holidays
Last day to donate to United Way’s Holiday Gift and Stocking Drive
Drop off today at 10389 Old Placerville Road in Sacramento by 4:30 p.m.
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org
Check This Out
http://hermixer.com/product/cocktail-mixer
Spices & Seasonings
https://www.idrinkproducts.com/the-spritzer/
https://gaiagroupusa.com/product/gaia-tablescapes/bella-terra/barolo/
Habitat Youth Build
http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org
(916) 440-1215
Preschooler Pre-Approved
https://www.goddardschool.com/sacramento/rocklin-wildcat-boulevard-ca?utm_source=google&utm_medium=business_listings&utm_campaign=school&utm_content=main_button
Wine And Takeout Food Pairings
http://www.napavalleywineacademy.com
Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s
2107 P Street
Sacramento
916.440.9611
Military Locomotive
10 a.m. – Ceremony at the California State Railroad Museum, 125 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
12:30 p.m. – No. 1943 departs for Las Vegas, Nevada
For more information on No. 1943’s other Salute to the Military tour stops, visit https://www.up.com/aboutup/special_trains/commemorative/1943-spirit/index.htm
Favorite Things Party
The Confetti Pineapple is an event styling and planning company.
Instagram: @theconfettipineapple
Facebook: TheConfettiPineapple
Bronze Sculpture Show
Sally Shapiro’s Ongoing Work
Gallery Hours: Tues – Friday, 11AM to 4PM
Kennedy Gallery
1931 L St, Sacramento
916-929-5225
Sally Shapiro
http://www.sallyshapiroicons.com
530-417-2872
Frostad Atelier Foundry and Gallery:
http://www.frostadatelier.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Card Games And Men
https://www.artofmanliness.com/2017/11/22/6-card-games-every-man-know/