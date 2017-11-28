Study: Sacramento Is California’s Most ‘Sinful’ City, WalletHub Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is one of the most sinful cities in America, according to a new WalletHub study.

Not only that, but it’s also the top-ranked California city the Most Sinful Cities in America list.

The WalletHub study ranked cities by taking into account seven dimensions (akin to the so-called “Seven Deadly Sins”): anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. For example, anger and hatred is a dimension that takes into account violent crimes, sex offenders, bullying rate and hate crimes per capita.

Sacramento comes in at number 31.

Las Vegas comes in at number one on the list. Sin City is followed by Orlando, Miami, St. Louis, and North Las Vegas rounds out the top five.

The next California city on the list is Los Angeles at 39. San Francisco, Bakersfield, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Oakland and Fresno also pop in the top 100, while Stockton is also listed at 106.

See WalletHub’s complete list of the Most Sinful Cities here.