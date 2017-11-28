Effects Of Medical Cannabis Being Tested On Pets

DAVIS (CBS13) — Pot, for pets?

It’s becoming a big trend for pet owners who claim medical cannabis is a more natural route for pain relief and anxiety.

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is conducting a first-of-its-kind survey to learn more about the effects of medical cannabis on pets.

ALSO READ: 90 Dogs Sickened, 15 Killed By Commercial Dog ‘Bone Treats’, FDA Warns

Pet owners say they aren’t just using medical cannabis for cats and dogs, but also for horses, bird, and rabbits. It’s being processed in the form of oil and treats.

Six-year-old “Ein” is one big ball of energy, Sometimes too much for Emily Duesbury to keep up with.

“One of the best investments I’ve made is starting to use CBD oil with him,” said Emily.

CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plant.

Emily uses it on her four-legged pup at least twice a day, not just for his anxiety, but to also help with pain.

“We’ve noticed that he doesn’t hop and skip as much, he has an easier time taking longer walks,” Emily said.

SURVEY: Pet Cannabis Use Survey

“Unfortunately we don’t have a lot of research that has been published on the doses that are appropriate in animals,” said Dr. Jamie Peyton, with UC Davis.

Dr. Peyton recently launched a survey to begin researching the effects of medical cannabis in pets.

“What are they seeing, what benefits are they seeing, and what side effects so we can get information,” described Dr. Peyton.

So far, about 400 pet owners responded, these were the top reasons why they say they chose the greener alternative:

“Pain control, anxiety, seizure disorders,” listed Dr. Peyton.

CBD oil and treats are a hot item at the Western Feed and Pet Supply in Sacramento.

“We go through them once a week, we have people ask about them almost every time they come to the counter,” said Ian Powell, an employee at the pet supply.

According to Powell, the oil is non-psychoactive, which means your pet won’t get high.

Pet owners like Emily who swear by the benefits of CBD are now paving the way for big changes in veterinary medicine.

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine wants to hear from more pet owners; the survey is anonymous.