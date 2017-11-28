Show Info. – 11/28/17

Little Drummer Boy Challenge (LDBC)
https://littledrummerboychallenge.com/

Giving TunesDay
Doors open at 6:30, and music begins at 7:00 pm.
West Sacramento City Hall Galleria
1110 W Capitol Ave.
West Sacramento
Admission is free!!

Giving Tuesday
https://www.givingtuesday.org/

Find organizations near you, to donate to!
https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me

Navigating the Office Holiday Party
– Don’t Overdo On Refreshments
– Dress Appropriately
– Mingle Smart
– Keep Conversation Light
– Thank The Host

Cynthia Bazin – SmartChic Mentoring
https://smartchic.me/

Barefoot Marathon Training?
Fleet Feet Sacramento
2311 J Street
Sacramento
(916) 442.3338
http://www.Fleetfeetsacramento.com

Born + Made
bybornandmade.com

Joan’s Jammie Time
Friday, December 1
Drop off your pajamas at paper habit & sierra vista child & family services
To donate PJs, call 209-523-4573.

Sierra Vista Child & Family Services
Monday – Friday / 8 to 5 pm
100 Poplar Ave.
Modesto

Paper Habit
Monday – Friday / 10 – 5 pm
5238 Jerusalem Court
Modesto
209-567-0605

http://www.sierravistacares.org

Petco Foundation
Vote for Front Street Animal Shelter
http://www.petcofoundation.org/vote

Voices of California “Cool Yule”
Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1pm
Harris Center in Folsom
916.608.6888

http://www.harriscenter.net/Online/default.asp
Tickets available at http://tickets.voicesofcalifornia.org

Giving Tuesday
To learn more about #GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, visit:
Website: http://www.givingtuesday.org
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday
Twitter: twitter.com/GivingTues

Sacramento Tech Exchange
916.642.9237
http://www.SacTechExchange.com

Sweatpant Overalls “Swoveralls”
http://thegreatfantastic.co

Check This Out!
PowerUp Dart Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane Kit
http://www.poweruptoys.com

baKblade 2.0
http://www.bakblade.com

Manly Minute: 5 Grooming Habits Women Hate
http://www.fashionbeans.com/article/mens-grooming-habits-women-hate/

