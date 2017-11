STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton family is looking for a teenage girl who went missing on Black Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Jasmine Garcia was shopping with her parents at the Walmart on Hammer Lane when she mysteriously disappeared. Jasmine walked away to look at items at the makeup counter but never returned.

A missing person report has been filed with the Stockton Police Department.

A group of volunteers is meeting at the store tonight to help pass out flyers.