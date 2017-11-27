Show Info. – 11/27/17

What’s Trending?

Best Parental Tweets of 2017
https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-parenting-tweets-2017/

Best Airbnb Deals for $100 or Less This Holiday Season http://www.sheknows.com/living/slideshow/9034/best-airbnb-deals-for-holidays/holiday-airbnb-options

Holiday Starbucks drink based on Zodiac Sign
http://www.sheknows.com/food-and-recipes/articles/1137020/starbucks-holiday-drink-by-zodiac-sign

Check This Out: A’s Scarf & Gloves
http://www.athletics.com

Healthy for the Holidays
http://www.JambaJuice.com

Glam-Out Holidays

Book an Appointment
ginaglaspey@gmail.com

Make-Up Artist Gina Scheiber
https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/

Stand Up Sacramento Comedy Showcase
#GivingTuesday November 28
Doors Open at 7:00PM
Crest Theater
http://www.tlcssac.org

The Patriot Restaurant & Event Center
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Carmichael

Santa Suggestion
https://prankpack.com/
$5 each

