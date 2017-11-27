Mom, Daughter Who Were Killed When Vehicle Hit Bear Identified

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of the mother and child who were killed after their vehicle hit a bear in Calaveras County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sarah Rhode and her 19-month-old child, Ariana Harris, both of Copperopolis, were killed in the crash on Thanksgiving evening. It happened on highway four, west of Holiday Mine Road. Authorities say the bear entered the roadway and was struck by the car.

A third passenger, four-year-old Julian Harris, was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries.