Gas Leak And Explosion At Residence Forces Evacuations In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – A gas leak and explosion has forced the evacuation of nearby structures in San Francisco.

The incident happened Monday morning in front of 3971 Mission Street, according to a statement from San Francisco Fire Dept.

The explosion apparently happened after the initial reports of a gas leak at a residence near St. Mary’s Avenue, CBS SF reports.

Window blinds and debris appeared to have been blown from the building into the street.

Mission Street is closed near the location as PG&E crews were digging into the street at several locations in connection with the leak. One Muni bus was stopped turning off of Mission Street and the street closure is impacting several bus lines.

Crews were evacuating people from neighboring buildings, but so far there were no details as to the size and seriousness of the explosion or whether there have been injuries.