Escaped Inmate Believed To Be In Modesto Area

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for an inmate they believe could be staying in Modesto.

Corrections officials say Andrew Holaday was working as an inmate firefighter at Deadwood Conservation Camp in Fort Jones and was expected to report to the Salvation Army on November 21, but never appeared.

Investigators say Holaday is from Modesto and has family in the area.

He was convicted of manufacturing and possessing a metal baton weapon and was sentenced in 2016 to two years and eight months behind bars.