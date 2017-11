PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Four people have been arrested after a child was found asleep inside a car with hypodermic needles and drugs at a Placerville casino.

Investigators say a security guard for Red Hawk Casino noticed the car with two people inside and the child.

The child’s mother was inside the casino at the time. The four face multiple drug and child endangerment charges.

The child is now in the care of child protective services.