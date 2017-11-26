Adamo’s
2107 P Street
Sacramento
916.440.9611
10th Annual California Bowl
Sunday, November 26th
Games Start at 8am
Spectator fees are $10 per day (Adults)
$5 for children 12 and under
http://www.calibowl.info
http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/250/10th_Annual_California_Bowl_Press_Release_.pdf
Wingding Opening
The Crocker Art Museum has just opened its fourth interactive Art Spot, Wingding. It’s a 3D art installation that children and their grownups can explore together, and yes, kids can climb on it! Join us as we explore Wingding and meet the artist Sonja White.
Art Spot: Wingding
Open for exploration through March 4, 2018Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street, Sacramento
Children (6 and under) are always FREE at the Crocker!
Adults $10
Seniors (65 and older) $8
College Students $8
Youth (7-17) $5
https://www.crockerart.org/press/wingding-installation-is-the-crockers-newest-art-spot-for-kids
Holiday Toy Trends
Stage Nine
102 K St., Sacramento
(916) 447-3623
3D Holiday Nails
Nails By Angela Jones
808 14th St.
Modesto
Instagram: @Angelaglitterfreak
Facebook: Nails To Die For By Angela Jones
https://www.instagram.com/angelaglitterfreak/?hl=en?
Flocked Christmas Trees
Rodin Farms
Claribel & Oakdale Roads
Modesto
http://www.rodinfarms.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rodinfarmsthefruitstand/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
ThePlantLady@kmaxtv.com
Punisher On Netflix
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95825
916-482-8779
http://www.empirescomics.com
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/marvel_s_the_punisher/s01/
Nutcracker
Elite Studio of Dance
Cosumnes Oaks Performing Arts Theater
http://www.elitestudioofdance.biz/HTML/Nutcracker.htm
Gifts for Babies
Playgro Comfy Car
http://us.playgro.com/
Bookroo
Monthly book subscription
https://bookroo.com/
Cuppies
Tot Training Cup
https://jjrabbit.com
Clatter Frog
http://www.habausa.com/clutching-toy-clatter-frog/