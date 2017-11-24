Teen Reported Missing In Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – Yosemite National Park is asking people to help locate a missing teen who was in the park this week.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right wrist and was last seen wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, according to a statement from the park.

People who were in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday are being asked to contact officials if they saw Hernandez or know of his whereabouts.

The number to call is (209) 379-1992.