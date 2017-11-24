Westfield Galleria At Roseville

https://www.westfield.com/galleriaatroseville

Black Friday

Solano Town Center

Open Today 6am-10pm

1350 Travis Blvd. Fairfield

https://www.shoppingsolanotowncenter.com/

Check This Out



Sealed By Santa

https://www.sealedbysanta.com/

Spoonful of Comfort

http://www.spoonfulofcomfort.com

Pajama Stroll

Small Business Saturday

November 25th

9am – 1pm

Downtown Modesto

https://www.facebook.com/events/143889052908271/

http://www.domopartnership.org

Sacramento Ducks

http://ncalfootball.com/

Small Business Mistakes

http://www.districtmediapress.com

info@districtmediapress.com

Instagram handle: tiananburse

Disney Dancers

The Dance Gallery 2

MON – FRI: 6:15PM – 9:00PM

SAT: 9:00AM – 1:30PM

6680 Baseline Rd

Roseville

(916) 771-0775

http://dancegallery2.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for a First Kiss

https://www.askmen.com/dating/curtsmith/32_dating_advice.html

Pumpkin Chunkin at Sac Zoo

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA

916.808.5888

saczoo.org