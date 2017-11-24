Show Info. – 11/24/17

Westfield Galleria At Roseville
https://www.westfield.com/galleriaatroseville

Black Friday
Solano Town Center
Open Today 6am-10pm
1350 Travis Blvd. Fairfield
https://www.shoppingsolanotowncenter.com/

Check This Out

Sealed By Santa
https://www.sealedbysanta.com/

Spoonful of Comfort
http://www.spoonfulofcomfort.com

Pajama Stroll
Small Business Saturday
November 25th
9am – 1pm
Downtown Modesto
https://www.facebook.com/events/143889052908271/
http://www.domopartnership.org

Sacramento Ducks
http://ncalfootball.com/

Small Business Mistakes
http://www.districtmediapress.com
info@districtmediapress.com
Instagram handle: tiananburse

Disney Dancers
The Dance Gallery 2
MON – FRI: 6:15PM – 9:00PM
SAT: 9:00AM – 1:30PM
6680 Baseline Rd
Roseville
(916) 771-0775
http://dancegallery2.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for a First Kiss
https://www.askmen.com/dating/curtsmith/32_dating_advice.html

Pumpkin Chunkin at Sac Zoo
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA
916.808.5888
saczoo.org

Listen Live