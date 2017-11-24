Man Pays For 60 Orders On Layaway At Toys”R”Us

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A man with a big heart is making sure kids’ Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year in New Jersey.

Charlie K. says he woke up bright and early Friday to shop for his son when he was inspired to give back to the community that has given him so much. He headed to the Toys”R”Us and paid for items people had on layaway.

“I’m trying to bring some happiness to people, to the community that brought happiness to me and my family,” he said. “I love this community and I am trying to provide back to it.”

Charlie paid for more than 60 orders, spending more than $10,000.

But his good deed doesn’t end there, he also had everyone in the store choose three items that he would buy for Toys for Tots.

“The Marines and Toys for Tots are one of the best organizations, and I don’t want to forget them,” he said.

Charlie says he tries to give back to his community often but this is the first time he has done anything like this.