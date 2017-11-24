Crash That Killed 1 Person Near Sac State Being Investigated As Possible DUI

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A deadly crash near Sacramento State University early Friday morning is under investigation as being a possible DUI-related incident.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. A man and a woman — both in their 20s — were traveling in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse when it left the road and slammed into a light pole, killing the woman.

The man, who was behind the wheel, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police officers were still on the scene of the crash hours later, gathering evidence. We’re told DUI was being looked at as a possible cause.