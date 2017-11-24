Would-Be Bank Robber Leaves Empty-Handed After Teller Calls His Bluff

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS) – A bank robbery in Elk Grove was thwarted by a teller who just didn’t have time for it.

Elk Grove police say that just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the would-be robber walked into a Bank of America branch on 8842 Calvine Road and handed the teller a note demanding money. But instead of complying with the man, the teller ignored the note, said Elk Grove Police Department public information officer Chris Trim.

Seeing that he wasn’t getting anything from the teller, the man walked out, say police. He was arrested a short time later after a foot chase with police.

His identity has not been released.

The exact wording of the letter wasn’t released.