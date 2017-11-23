Salvation Army
Thanksgiving Community Meal
Today
11am-1pm
1200 N B Street
Sacramento
http://www.gosalarmy.org
http://www.facebook.com/deloro
http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto
Running of the Turkeys
http://www.YoloFoodBank.org
Team Ride
Team Ride Midtown
2701 N Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
(916)321-9215
Team Ride East Sac
5535 H Street, Suite 30
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916)455-7000
Team Ride Folsom
Broadstone Marketplace
2750 East Bidwell, Suite 150
Folsom, CA 95630
(916)805-5852
Team Ride
https://team-ride.com
Artist Rebuilds After Fire
Crossing California, Sierra to the Sea
Exhibit Thru Nov. 26
Petroglyphe Gallery
8317 Main Street
Mokelumne Hill
209-286-1387
http://gallerypetroglyphe.com/
7th Annual Turkey Trot for Teal
5K Starts 8:30am Rain or Shine
12746 Ivie Rd.
Downtown Herald
https://www.active.com/herald-ca/running/distance-running-races/turkey-trot-for-teal-7-2017
https://www.facebook.com/events/496130477452343/
http://strong-as-steele.org/
Vista Kicks ‘Booty Shakers Ball’
Hometown Release Party And Concert
Saturda, Nov. 25
Harlow’s
2708 J Street
Sacramento
http://www.IndependentMusicMedia.com
Tower of Niceness
https://www.facebook.com/towerofniceness/
Manly Minute: 5 Turkey Trot Running Tips
https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/thanksgiving-turkey-trot-5k-running-tips