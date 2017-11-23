Show Info. – 11/23/17

Salvation Army
Thanksgiving Community Meal
Today
11am-1pm
1200 N B Street
Sacramento
http://www.gosalarmy.org
http://www.facebook.com/deloro
http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto

Running of the Turkeys
http://www.YoloFoodBank.org

Team Ride

Team Ride Midtown
2701 N Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
(916)321-9215

Team Ride East Sac
5535 H Street, Suite 30
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916)455-7000

Team Ride Folsom
Broadstone Marketplace
2750 East Bidwell, Suite 150
Folsom, CA 95630
(916)805-5852

Team Ride
https://team-ride.com

Artist Rebuilds After Fire
Crossing California, Sierra to the Sea
Exhibit Thru Nov. 26
Petroglyphe Gallery
8317 Main Street
Mokelumne Hill
209-286-1387
http://gallerypetroglyphe.com/

7th Annual Turkey Trot for Teal
5K Starts 8:30am Rain or Shine
12746 Ivie Rd.
Downtown Herald

https://www.active.com/herald-ca/running/distance-running-races/turkey-trot-for-teal-7-2017
https://www.facebook.com/events/496130477452343/
http://strong-as-steele.org/

Vista Kicks ‘Booty Shakers Ball’
Hometown Release Party And Concert
Saturda, Nov. 25
Harlow’s
2708 J Street
Sacramento
http://www.IndependentMusicMedia.com

Tower of Niceness
https://www.facebook.com/towerofniceness/

Manly Minute: 5 Turkey Trot Running Tips
https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/thanksgiving-turkey-trot-5k-running-tips

Listen Live