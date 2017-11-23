More Than 27K People Participate In Sacramento ‘Run To Feed The Hungry’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Run to Feed the Hungry is underway in Sacramento on Thanksgiving.
More than 27,000 people signed up for this year’s event so far. It’s one of the largest Turkey Day trots in the country.
The race stretches through East Sacramento the McKinley Park area, into midtown before returning to Sacramento State University.
Last year, it raised about $925,000 for the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.
If you’re planning to take park, or will be in the area near Sacramento State, there are some road closures to be aware of: Roads along J Street through East Sacramento between Alhambra and Sac State.
The 5K track loops through the Fab 40’s neighborhood.
The 10K race stretches all the way down to the McKinley Park area and takes a dip into midtown to 24th between G and F and then follows McKinley Boulevard to Elvis Avenue and makes its way back here to H Street to the finish line.