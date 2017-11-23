More Than 27K People Participate In Sacramento ‘Run To Feed The Hungry’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Run to Feed the Hungry is underway in Sacramento on Thanksgiving.

More than 27,000 people signed up for this year’s event so far. It’s one of the largest Turkey Day trots in the country.

The race stretches through East Sacramento the McKinley Park area, into midtown before returning to Sacramento State University.

Queens for a cause! Miss Sacramento, Miss Rocklin & Miss Placer Co. are taking part in the 5k Run To Feed The Hungry in #Sacramento today! Races get underway in about an hour from now! pic.twitter.com/n29TFVU7Lc — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) November 23, 2017

Last year, it raised about $925,000 for the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

Such a cute family participating in Run To Feed The Hungry in #Sacramento today! Show me your race pics!!! pic.twitter.com/GOekzYeW0K — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) November 23, 2017

If you’re planning to take park, or will be in the area near Sacramento State, there are some road closures to be aware of: Roads along J Street through East Sacramento between Alhambra and Sac State.

The 5K track loops through the Fab 40’s neighborhood.

Gumby at #RunToFeedTheHungry! Spotted amongst the record crowd at the run for the Sacramento Food Bank. Loving all of these costumed characters in the 5k & 10k races! pic.twitter.com/8cucO4XhCi — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) November 23, 2017

The 10K race stretches all the way down to the McKinley Park area and takes a dip into midtown to 24th between G and F and then follows McKinley Boulevard to Elvis Avenue and makes its way back here to H Street to the finish line.