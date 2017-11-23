Lodi Police Officers Help Elderly Couple Celebrate Thanksgiving, Anniversary

LODI (CBS13) – Police officers in Lodi went the extra mile to help an elderly couple celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The Lodi Police Department says Rose Roderick reached out to them with a special request. Roderick said she needed help not only to celebrate Thanksgiving, but also her 34th wedding anniversary.

Police say Rose’s husband Julian Fernandez was recently put in a local care facility.

Rose wasn’t going to be able to see him. However, on Thanksgiving morning, officers went and picked Rose up and gave her a ride over to Julian’s facility so the couple could spend the day together.

Photos posted to the police department’s Facebook page showed the happy reunion.