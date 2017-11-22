Here Are The Thanksgiving Foods That You Should Not Feed Your Pets

CBS Local — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole… you’re probably salivating just thinking about Thanksgiving dinner and it’s more than likely that your dog or cat is too!

Before everyone sits down to eat, it’s important to know what foods are off-limits for pets and it’s a good idea to inform your house guests as well.

It may be tempting to let Spot “clean up” the small pile of corn that fell off on the floor but any buttered veggies should be kept away from dogs, along with gravy, and anything with onions.

Before dinner is even served, make sure the food is pushed far away from the ledge — even the most well-behaved pets may not be able to control themselves from jumping up and chowing down. Once the feast is over, the same goes for the trashcan.

If you absolutely have to give into your pet’s begging, your safest option is to give him a small piece of plain turkey without the skin.

For more information on the holiday foods the ASPCA recommends your four-legged friend not eat, the pet adoption organization has a list and helpful tips on their website

[H/T CBS Philadelphia]