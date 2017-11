FOLSOM (CBS13) – A car has rolled several feet down a canyon in Folsom.

It happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of American River Canyon Drive and Greenback Lane.

Officers say the driver lost control of his car and rolled down a steep canyon for about 50 feet.

Officers closed Greenback Lane to clear the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital; it’s unclear how bad the injuries are.