Sacramento Man With Autism Steps Away From Qualifying For Boston Marathon

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – John Almeda may be non-verbal, but his determination continues to speak volumes.

The 23-year-old local man who has autism is now training to run next month’s California International Marathon in Sacramento.

“John’s strength has increased along with his distance and overall happiness,” said John’s mom, Vanessa.

CBS13 has been following John’s story for a couple of years now. We’ve seen how running has eased his mind and made him less anxious about life. It has opened up a whole new world.

In fact, John now has a running coach who calls him “Superman.”

“Being a runner for so many years—it’s humbling to see how in the zone he is. When he runs, I call him a ‘free spirit’ even though his nickname is, like, ‘Superman,” Ryan Battimarco said.

That free spirit will be running the CIM on Dec. 3. If he finishes in a certain time, he’ll qualify for the 2019 Boston Marathon.

It looks promising for John. Last weekend he ran 24 miles at a 7-minute pace.