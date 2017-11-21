Hells Angels Members In Northern California Indicted On Murder, Racketeering Charges

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Northern California members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club have been indicted on multiple federal charges, including murder; the announcement comes days after a raid in Santa Rosa and arrests in other cities.

Eleven indictments were returned by a grand jury on October 10 and unsealed Monday morning, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Tse, who spoke at a press conference in San Francisco Monday.

Tse said the 11 people include eight members of the Sonoma County Hells Angels chapter, one from the Fresno chapter, another from the Salem/Boston chapter. They face federal racketeering charges including murder, maiming, home invasion robbery, extortion, witness tampering.

According to the complaint, members of the Hells Angels Sonoma chapter committed acts of violence to maintain and enhance membership and discipline within the gang, including against its own members.

The indictment alleges 40-year-old Brian Wendt of Tulare murdered an unnamed victim at the Fresno Hells Angels clubhouse and was aided in the murder by two co-conspirators: Russell Ott, 64, and Jonathan Nelson, 41, both from Santa Rosa.

Another one of the defendants is the former president of the Hells Angels Sonoma County chapter, Raymond ‘Ray Ray’ Foakes, who was previously convicted of mortgage fraud. Foakes now faces charges of conspiracy, maiming in the aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

