UPDATE: Body Found In Davis Hotel That Was Evacuated Due To Smell

3:40 p.m. UPDATE: A body has been found at the Best Western University Lodge, according to Davis Police.

It’s not known what connection the smell and the body have with each other.

—

DAVIS (CBS13) – A suspected Hazmat situation has prompted evacuations in Downtown Davis early Tuesday morning.

The scene is at the University Lodge along B Street.

Davis police say they’re helping the fire department with a situation at the hotel. Callers reported a smell coming from the hotel, but police have not elaborated any further.

The west side of the immediate area is being evacuated, police say. Officers are also blocking off the street.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.

More information to come.