Winters Father Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Dies

WINTERS (CBS13) – A father has been arrested after his four-year-old girl was found dead in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Owings Court and Shams Way on Sunday to investigate a possible drowning. A four-year-old girl was found unresponsive in Putah Creek.

The girl was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives soon arrested the girl’s father, 26-year-old Winters resident Markeese Carter. He is facing numerous charges, including murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assaulting a peace officer.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results to determine how exactly the child died.