Slice Of Holidays Contest Rules

Slice of the Holidays Contest Rules

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Contest :

(a) The Slice of the Holidays contest will begin on 11/20/17 at 12:01am and end on 12/3/17 at approximately 11:59pm. Contest is sponsored by CBS13/CW31.

(b) To participate in the contest, viewers must text the word FAMILY to 84816 (standard message and data rates may apply).

(c) Viewer may only enter once per day for the duration of the contest.

(d) Text messaging method of entry requires 2-way text messaging capable phone and digital service. Text messaging is not available in all areas in the U.S. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete or deleted transmissions or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her text. Standard text messaging rates may apply to each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details.) Contestants will receive a bounce back message confirming their contest entry.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cbssacramento.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the CBS13.com website.

Entry deemed made by holder of mobile phone account.

Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

The contest is open to California residents who reside in the Sacramento/Stockton and Modesto DMA who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, CBS Corporation, Papa Murphy’s, Global Winter Wonderland, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes :

One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded. The grand prize includes, one (1) Papa Murphy’s Family Dinner Coupon, which can be redeemed for two (2) family sized pizzas, two (2) – 2 liter bottles of soda, one (1) large salad and one (1) tub of chocolate chip cookie dough. Coupon expires 2/28/2018. The grand prize winner also receives four (4) tickets to Global Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo, open November 11, 2017 through January 7, 2018. Total prize value: $124.00

All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of KOVR/KMAX, 2713 KOVR Drive, West Sacramento California, 95605. Any prize not claimed by 5:00pm on 12/21/17, will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be sold, transferred, duplicated, substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

On or about 12/4/17, one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected from all correct eligible entries received.

(c) Winner need not watch or be present to win.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner, by acceptance of their prizes, agrees to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification.

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by 2/3/18 to:

c/o KOVR/KMAX TV

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605